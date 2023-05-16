Young Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known on social media as Afronita, caused a stir with a video of her mother dancing

The dancer and member of DWP dance academy shared a video of herself and her mother on her Instagram and got Ghanaians gushing over their dance moves

The family's dance video which trended on social media, has got her followers commenting and referring to her mother as one of the best dancers in the Mother's Day dance trends

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian dancer and DWP dance academy member Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known on social media as Afronita, shared a video of herself and her mother dancing on Mother's Day, May 14th 2023.

Afronita and her mother dancing Photo credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

In the trending dance video, Afronita stood beside her mother, dancing to a popular TikTok trending song which she had been seen boogeying to with her DWP Academy members on social media.

Her mother looked excited and enjoyed the dance the entire time, having a young girl, Afronita's little sister, to join in on the dance challenge.

The wholesome video had garnered over 79,000 likes at the time this story was being published. It has also got her fans and social media followers drooling over the dance video with her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video of Afronita's mother dancing below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Afronita's mother's dance

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the trending video of Afronita and her mother, talking about how beautiful and wholesome the video is.

nyamesem_aj commented:

I’ve met this woman and I’ve seen and heard how she mothers you! It’s beautiful ❤️ happy Mother’s Day to your mum Dani❤️ @afronitaaa

symplyhenny commented:

Is there a way I can like more than once?❤️

my_ajala commented:

I have practically watched this like 15 times actually… so fun to watch Mum smile too

berryvibes21 commented:

Omoo!! Ur kid sis is a dancer @afronitaaa, who else noticed? I couldn’t even stop smiling.

Dancegod Lloyd gets featured in University of Ghana exams

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Dancegod Lloyd, a socialite and dancer from Ghana, has expressed his delight at being mentioned in the University of Ghana's dance exams.

The dancer posted a picture of the exam sheet on his Instagram page, celebrating his success and claiming that his dance abilities had earned him the acknowledgement of a full course at the university.

In the comments area, the delighted dancer's supporters and followers expressed their joy at the dancer's hard work and the extent to which his talent had made an impact.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh