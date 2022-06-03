Ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has opined that men are not obligated to give their girlfriends money

She stated that men should only help their girlfriends out financially is she is really in a fix

Many people have reacted to her comments with some urging women to work and make their own money

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah is of the view that men are not obligated to give their girlfriends money.

In an interview with Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku on Asaase Radio, she stated that money does play a role in relationships. However, it is not a must for the man to always give his woman money.

Nana Aba Anamoah. Photo Source. @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

She stated that if the the lady is in a dire situation and needs financial assistance and the man has the means to help out, he should be able to help.

"It is his money, the decision to give money is at his discretion. He is not obliged to give you money. He is really not obliged."

On the same show, she also addressed men who are stingy about their money. According to her, it is a "big problem" if a man has money and refuses to help his partner who is in dire need of financial help.

"If she is really in a fix and the guy can help, he should be able to help but if he is not helping then there is a big problem".

However, she declined to comment on the importance of spending on one's partner in an amorous relationship. She hinted that her remarks will end up being a trend for the wrong reasons on social media.

People share their take on what Nana Aba said

kolawskii:

How about if u are a woman work and get ur money too.

pama_onor:

True …!!! How were you surviving before you met the man? Giving in a relationship is an act of support, love and care not an obligation

jib_carter:

#Factos #truth #word. No good man will watch his woman be in trouble or hungry cuz of money. Men should give cuz his woman needs it not because he’s dating her. We live in a country where women bash men for not paying for dating more than they bash fathers for not taking care of their children. That’s culture of madness.

eugenebrooks2000:

Hard truth for the ladies oo

mhizdiana_1:

If he gives you fine if he doesn't we move. Afterall I don't depend on him for a living

