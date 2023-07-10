Ghanaian singer Mzbel has said that she would not be able to talk about John, her adopted son whose mother took him away from her

She detailed that she always gets emotional when she is asked about him and would prefer to let the details slide

She made these revelations in an interview with MzGee on the United Showbiz entertainment program a few days after her newly born baby's christening

Ghanaian singer Mzbel known privately as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has said that she is unable to talk about her adopted son, John, who was taken away from her by his biological mother. She added that she gets emotional whenever a question about the young man is asked.

In an interview with MzGee on United Showbiz, Mzbel revealed that some of the questions that get her emotional are questions about John. She detailed that she prefers when interviewers do not ask her about him.

The interview, which aired a few days after the beautiful actress' delivery and baby's christening, aimed to delve into her journey into motherhood and her thoughts on raising biological and adopted children.

The trended interview took an unexpected turn when United Showbiz host, MzGee, brought up the topic of her former adopted son, who had been an integral part of Mzbel's life until his biological mother decided to reclaim custody in 2020.

Mzbel said:

I don't like to talk about John. When I talk about him, I always get emotional, so I would prefer not to answer that question.

Watch the video of Mzbel talking about John, her former adopted son, below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Mzbel's interview and her statements on adopting and wanting children of her own

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, congratulating the singer on her new baby while others stated that they were motivated by her.

Tilly Serwaa Bonsu said:

Congratulations, Mzbel. Your story has touched me and am also praying for another child. That's my big prayer.

Papiniana Yaa Abuga commented:

Yours is yours, my dear congratulations ♥️❤️♥️

Tina Tetteh commented:

God really loves you beautiful.

Ernestina Ama Sarkwah commented:

Congratulations, Mzbel...you took a very good decision by giving birth again. God be with you

Mzbel reveals people called her barren for adopting kids

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian singer Mzbel explained why she was desperate to become a mother despite the risks associated with her advanced age.

The singer claimed that because she chose to raise other people's children, people referred to her as barren.

Mzbel said this was one of the motives behind the public display of her unclothed baby belly and prenatal experience.

