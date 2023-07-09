Ghanaian singer Mzbel detailed why she was determined to give birth despite the implications considering her age

The singer said people called her barren because she chose to take care of other people's children

Mzbel added that this was one of her reasons for flaunting her naked baby bump and pregnancy journey

43-year-old Mzbel says she became desperate to have another baby when people told her biological son that she was adopted.

The singer said that although her son, Adepa, did not believe the rumours, she was pained about the whole situation.

Parents of the children she had adopted came for their children unceremoniously and asked her to find her own.

The mother of two said these parents could come for their children because she did not go through legal means to adopt them.

Despite the risks, she added that she decided not to adopt anymore but to have her biological children.

The way things were going, I became desperate for a child. So I spoke to Racheal Akpo to help me through the legal adoption. I met another woman at an orphanage to help me out. But when I remember that humiliation I went through because people said I only had adopted children, I decided to give birth. No matter how old I am.

Peeps react to Mzbel's desperation to have another child

Many sympathised with the singer whose good deeds to other people's children beca,e a burden on her. Mzbel narrated how people said she was barren because she was adopting children.

Don Francis commented:

I don't know how we developed this stereotyped behaviour towards people who can't give birth, especially against women. It's just appalling. Some appear strong outside, but deep down, they're dying just because of people's mouths. We can do better as people. Gone were the days when people's relevance was gained from how many children they had. Congratulations , 16 years!

Gloridel Delidel Djentuh commented:

Congratulations, dear. It's true your own is your own. You can never take someone's own as yours. When something small happens, people start criticising. Life without your own child will be unbearable. God should bless every woman to get their own.

Daakyehenemaa Afia Asantewaah Philonash commented:

Bye-bye to adoption in the name of Jesus Amen. She is right because after adoption, what you hear is insults in the Ghanaian community. Anyway, Congratulations on your delivery.

