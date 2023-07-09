Singer Mzbel recalled a past armed robbery experience at her home on the United Showbiz on Saturday, July 8

The veteran musician appeared as a guest speaker on the programme with other panel members to discuss events in Ghana's entertainment sector

She briefly touched on the experience in response to a question about actress Yvonne Nelson's book, which garnered some concerned reactions online

Ghanaian veteran singer Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, recalled a past armed robbery attack at her home on the United Showbiz on Saturday, July 8.

The Awoso Me hit singer was commenting as a guest speaker on actress Yvonne Nelson's new book with other panel members on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.

Mzbel recalls a past armed robbery attack at her house in video. Photo credit: mzbeldaily/utvghana.

Mzbel briefly touches on past armed robbery attack

The celebrated singer noted that the actress only told her story in the book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, launched on Sunday, June 18.

"[Yvonne Nelson] was only telling her story. We all have a story to tell; if I say I want to tell my story, the whole of Ghana will feature in the account.

I'll highlight the sad times, what happened to me at TECH/KNUST when I went there to perform when armed robbers came to my home ...," she said on the United Showbiz.

The songstress, however, noted that she would not publish a book to tell her story like Yvonne Nelson.

Watch the video below:

Mzbel leaves fans concerned

Some posted concerned reactions though the attack happened long ago.

Difie1263 commented:

Don't write any book, my dear.

Adwoasaa said:

Oh, God. May God keep you, dear.

Blanco_gh_daterush6 commented:

Make the bo mention my name ooo.

Nanabirght mentioned:

I never heard about the robbery story before. Wow. Be careful, ohemaa.

Rosss_graham posted:

She is telling the truth. I once witnessed it went at my days at Polytechnic. Way back ooo hmm 3ny3 nn3.

Odamanhene_agyemang posted:

Your lifestyle, to some of us, is enough for us to read. You see how regretful u are now. The world isn't ours but the Creator. Go around and advise the children, youth and adults on the consequence.

lilyattobrah said:

I strongly agree sis; very bad .

Playboymicky commented:

I beg Mzbel write the book, wai it's very necessary

Fridayy_gh mentioned:

But charley, Mzbel dey bii oooo.

