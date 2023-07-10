Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson shared the piece of Adjetey Anang's memoir she read at the book launch

That part of the book talks about the actor's marital challenges and the role society played in how he felt about his inadequacy

Adjetey Anang revealed in his memoir that his wife bore the brunt of their inability to have kids seven years after marriage

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang launched his memoir on Sunday, July 8, 2023, at a quaint classical ceremony.

Many celebrities, including Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Harold Amenyah, Prince Davide Osei and Martha Ankomah graced the event.

The star-studded ceremony could easily have been mistaken for a fashion fair as the guests arrived suitably adorned in stylish pieces.

An excerpt from Adjetey Anang's memoir reveals turbulent years in the actor's marital life.

He said the first seven years of his marriage were challenging because they couldn't get pregnant. He added that his wife, Elorm Anang, was at the mercy of critics in society.

The couple now have an adorable 8-year-old son Ryan Anang, his parents' pride.

Peeps react to Adjetey Anang's challenges with childbirth in his marriage

Many sympathised with the actor's earlier predicament which he outlined in his memoir.

@pAttyfRenzy commented:

Awww....couples actually go through a lot

@FrenzyJnr commented:

I will love to read the book but I don't have the money to buy one. If you can buy me one. I will be glad

@AdaPretty12

We have to push this book to sell out.

