Adjetey Anang, who is popularly referred to as 'Pusher,' will launch his book on July 8, 2023

The set date will be to mark his 50th birthday and launch his foundation 'One in a Million'

Pusher said it is time for him to tell his story and also give back to the society which has supported his career

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang will launch a book about his life on July 8, 2023, to commemorate his 50th birthday.

His book will focus on his professional experiences and personal life in the fifty years of his life.

The actor will launch his book and foundation on the same day Photo credit: @adjeteyanang (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, Adjetey Anang said he felt it was time for him to tell his story.

“To the glory of God, it’s my 50th year on earth and it’s time to tell my own story. Please pre-order your version of “Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience,” he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actor who gained popularity as ‘Pusher’ in the ‘Things We Do For Love’ series some years back said he will also launch his foundation on the same day.

The foundation, which is called “One In A Million”, will venture into a ten-year project to support women and children to get quality healthcare.

It is expected that some renowned people, including characters from the defunct TV series, ‘Things We Do For Love" will be present at the book launch.

Watch the video below:

Comments on Adjetey Anang’s Instagram post

Several people on Instagram have reacted to Adjetey Anang’s post by congratulating him. Read some reactions below:

@h.i.m.sellasie said:

PUSHER OOOH PUSHER!!! Happy Earthday Bro! Cheers To Many More Blessings. The Book Diʒ I Go Buy. Whether Reduced Or Not.

@vastineamenyo commented:

Congrats Uncle Pusher❤️, more greatness to come ❤️

@menz_shoes's said:

You say whatttt 50 years ... wow when I grow up.. Happy birthday Papa

@dela_seade commented:

Yass long overdue

@kofiartist said:

Happy birthday Pusher, but you miss some words on the book cover “I AM”.

@vegees_04 commented:

Happiest birthday to you Sir, wishing you many more years of greatness, good health and long life.

Yvonne Nelson releases her memoir

It seems to be a year for actors to launch their memoirs and tell their stories. The launch of Adjetey Anang’s book is coming some days after Yvonne Nelson launched her book titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson”.

There have been several comments on social media after the book launch. Some people have argued that Yvonne Nelson shouldn’t have been so detailed in her book while others said that she told her story the best way she could.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh