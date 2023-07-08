Award-winning Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang celebrated his 50th on July 7, 2023, with a royal-themed photoshoot

The actor wore a vibrant-coloured kente with black and gold body ornaments adoring his head, arms and chest

Adjetey Anang chose a rich burgundy long-sleeved shirt with a single strand of black stone beads on his wrists

Veteran actor Adjetey Anang crowned his birthday celebration with a party for his family, friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The all-white themed party was rich with creatives and talented, including his close friend, Lydia Forson, Fiifi Coleman, Martha Ankomah and Giovani Caleb.

Adjetey Anang looked stunning in a 70's style two-piece suit that contrasts nicely with his well-preserved looks but compliments his age.

A collage of Adjetey Anang, Martha Ankomah, Lydia Forson and others Image credit: @Manuel Photography

His wife was also a looker in a delicately beaded gown with an off-shoulder illusion that ended in flared sleeves.

Celebrity photographer, Manuel Photography, did justice to the party's guests in their clean white outfits.

Ghanaians react to gorgeous photos of guests at Adjetey Anang's 30th birthday party

Family, friends and colleagues graced the all-white party befitting the status of the celebrant Adjetey Anang. Many more people wished the actor well in the comments section.

Arthur Asare Godfred commented:

May God grant us long life to celebrate our good efforts.

Tetteh Ebenezer commented:

Happy Birthday! Legend. Wishing you many more wonderful years, but me too, today is my birthday. Guys, please wish me too.

Mawuli Richard commented

50 years wow.

Grace Onpoint commented:

❤️❤️❤️❤️Beautiful ceremony

Adjetey Anang discloses he had a private chat with Yvonne Nelson after Sarkodie's diss song

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported a conversation between Yvonne Nelson and Adjetey Anang after Sarkodie released a song in response to her book.

The veteran actor encouraged Yvonne Nelson to focus on her projects. Adjetey Anang said he told her that if she paid attention to the insensitive people were making, it would not do her any good.

Sarkodie's response to his part in Yvonne Nelson's memoir surprised everyone when he released a rap song full of insults.

