Hajia4reall has warmed the hearts of many with some new photos showing off her classy beauty to the world

In the photos, the socialite put her stylish looks on display as she proved why she is the hottest celebrity in Ghana

Hajia4reall is now into music and she has released over three singles that have received massive airplay

Ghanaian socialite and Instagram queen, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4reall, has released another photos showing her beauty.

The beautiful model, who doubles as a singer and songwriter, is one of the beautiful celebrities in the country at the moment.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Hajia4reall is seen wearing a white top and short blue jeans.

Hajia4reall goes viral on Instagram; drops lovely photos feeling herself (Photo credit: Instagram/Hajia4reall)

From the video, the Say What crooner was seen squatting as she displayed her lovely African braids.

She matched her outlooks with nice white sneakers as she posed for the camera beautifully.

Her caption of the photos wrote, "Thick & juicy."

Fans reaction

The photos of Hajia4reall have garnered massive reactions from her admirers on Instagram as they extended their heartwarming compliments to her.

aslammahdi419:

"Beauty is urs wai"

4kt_fameye:

"Much Love"

9odsplan_dgaf:

"One in a million"

jxt__stylish:

"Fabulous and Elegant"

__jaelynn_mck_.__:

"te amo, te amo, te amo"

Hajia4reall flaunts her beautiful hidden tattoos

Hajia4reall surprised many social media users with some photos she released some days ago.

The beautiful model has released powerful photos flaunting the number of tattoos she has got.

The mother of one who is noted as the bad girl has confirmed that statement with the aforementioned photos.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Hajia4reall is captured showing off her beauty as usual.

From the photos, Hajia4reall is seen displaying his new braids to the world.

In one of the photos, she turned her back as she displayed three of her tattoos on her back

Source: YEN.com.gh