Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has got her fans reacting to a photo of herself peacefully sleeping on a plane

The actress' photo has garnered reactions from her fans, who seemed concerned about her health

"The queen treatment you deserve, queen", one fan of the actress commented on the photo, saying

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has shared a photo of herself sleeping on a plane and has got her fans reacting to it. Most of her ardent supporters thronged the comment section to share their worries.

The beautiful actress surged a reaction from her fans and followers on social media with the serene photo of herself sound asleep on a plane.

The photo, shared on her Instagram account, comes just a few weeks after the release of her controversial memoir, which has generated widespread conversation online.

The successful actress could be seen peacefully resting on a plush seat, with a look that seemed as though she was worried or stressed.

The dazzling photo also caught the attention of some fans, who quickly flooded the comments section with messages of awe and admiration for the actress.

Some netizens pointed out that the revered actress could only be promoting an aviation company which she tagged in her post, calming her concerned fans down.

See Yvonne Nelson's photo on the plane below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Yvonne Nelson's photo

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Yvonne Nelson's photo, wishing her a speedy recovery and sharing their admiration for her.

yes_iam_gorgeouz commented:

The queen treatment you deserve, queen ❤️❤️❤️

kelvinbrown_90 commented:

Get well soon ❤️

osascyrilaigbogun commented:

Are you okay, my queen ?

efia_sikane commented:

Sweetheart ❤️, I love you with all my heart❤️, may you be protected and guided in Jesus' mighty name

