Yvonne Nelson shared a cute video of a little girl hugging her male classmate tightly and pushing the other ladies away from them pops up

The mother of the little girl reacted to the video and reposted it onto her Instagram stories

Many people commented on the video and spoke about how the little girl is being raised in a loving home ad they gushed over the beautiful moment

Pupils attending the school of Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, Just Like Mama, were captured in a cute video inside one of the classroom.

Cute video of Just Like Mama pupils hugging melts hearts

In the video author and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson shared, the little girl was seen hugging her male classmate tightly while rubbing his hair.

Another female classmate approached her, and she tapped her head gently, indicating that she was interrupting the sweet moment.

Few minutes later, another female classmate approached them, and she wanted to hug them both, but the little girl already hugging him pushed her away.

While this was ongoing, other pupils in the class passed by and watched what was happening without interfering.

Below is a cute video of pupils attending Yvonne Nelson's school hugging.

Little girl's mother reacts to the video

Meanwhile, the little girl's mother, with the Instagram handle, @m.t.e_gh commented on Yvonne Nelson's post saying,

That's my daughter eei she's protecting her interest

She also reposted the video onto her Instagram stories and stated that her daughter was indeed protecting what was hers.

Ghanaians react to the adorable video of students from Yvonne Nelson's school, Just Like Mama

The comment section was filled with Ghanaians admiring the adorable moment between the little girl and her male classmate.

Many people hinted that she is a caring person, and that would make her a great wife in future.

Others were also of the view that the little girl is growing up in a loving home, hence when she leaves home, she treats everyone with love.

sweet.selly07 stated:

As the school's name goes "Just like mama" so she's just being caring like Mama does❤

nmabekeh said:

Practicing what she sees at home from her mum .. kids pick up quickly. She has love at home

funlolafar commented:

THE BOY IS MINE!!!!!

elle_banky stated:

The girl was brought up in Love Her parent are in love

karenkashkane said:

She's giving what she gets at home; lots of love and hugs ❤️❤️ such a sweet little girl

kins4real opined:

She will make a good wife and mother in future.,……. If men of her generation didn’t show her shege, because men can turn things around…… Bless her

ronic_adyn stated:

Ain't nobody getting my man, he's mine and mine alone

desneakertherapist_ commented:

This is really beautiful .. kids really understands humility and love ❤️..

Yvonne Nelson flaunts a well-decorated classroom inside her school, Just Like Mama

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson flaunted her school, Just Like Mama, in a video.

The video showed new decorations that had been put up as people online gushed over the well-organised classroom.

