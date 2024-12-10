Lil Win has congratulated John Mahama after he emerged victorious in the 2024 general elections in a post on social media

The actor shared photos of himself and the president-elect with a song of victory embedded in the background

John Mahama emerged victorious in the elections after the EC officially declared his victory on Monday, December 9

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has extended his congratulations to John Dramani Mahama following his victory in the 2024 general elections.

Lil Win congratulates John Mahama on social media following his win in the 2024 presidential election.

Source: Instagram

The entertainer took to social media to share his excitement, posting photos of himself alongside the president-elect. The post also featured a celebratory tune playing in the background, symbolising triumph.

The Electoral Commission officially declared Mahama the winner of the elections on Monday, December 9. According to the EC chairperson, the results showed Mahama secured 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total valid votes cast.

His main opponent, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had 4,657,304 votes, accounting for 41.61%. Other candidates collectively received 205,721 votes, which made up 1.84% of the total votes cast.

In total, 11,191,422 valid votes were cast during the election. Before the official announcement, Bawumia had already conceded defeat, clearing the path for Mahama’s declaration as president-elect.

Lil Win's congratulatory message sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ERIC AMOAKO said:

"Mahama really loves u but u did not campaign for him but all the same, l love both of u."

Young Buck wrote:

"I can see the loyalty, who else is watching from Kumasi."

Akosua Nyamekye said:

"He knew wat he was doing,,,sharaf donated buses fr his school wen he really needed it,,, it's all love."

Yhaa prix said:

"Meaning he voted for NDC Eii Asante nii paa. 🥰😂"

Bawumia speaks after Mahama defeated him

Meanwhile, outgoing Vice President Bawumia has spoken after the defeat at the hands of the NDC during the elections, claiming that they gave the NDC their win.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Bawumia argued that party supporters did not vote. He further claimed that Mahama's numbers did not increase from 2020.

The Vice-President urged party supporters to unite and re-strategise for future political battles.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

