Popular Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has opened up about his past feud with fellow superstar rapper Sarkodie.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, the rapper said they were not friends but were cool after resolving their differences.

The beef between the two artists started in 2016 when Sarkodie released the song Bossy. In it, he claimed to be the best rapper in Ghana and warned against comparing himself to other rappers.

He ended the song by mentioning M.anifest. In response, M.anifest released God MC, taking direct shots at Sarkodie.

The rapper hit back with Kanta, an aggressive track aimed at M.anifest. The back-and-forth sparked a major debate among fans and became one of Ghana’s most talked-about rap battles.

During the interview, M.anifest dismissed claims that the feud was staged. He explained that the beef was genuine and not a publicity stunt, as some people believed at the time.

After a period of intense exchanges, the two rappers resolved their differences, ending the feud. However, M.anifest made it clear that while their relationship is cordial, they are not close friends.

Manifest receives cosign from Nas

M.anifest was believed to have won the beef with Sarkodie with God Mc, and his incredible lyrical prowess caught the eye of one of the hip-hop greats years later.

As YEN.com.gh also reported, Nas, who is regarded as one of the most lyrically superior rappers, gave the rapper a cosign after listening to one of his songs.

The rap legend went on to share the tune on his social media. This cosign excited fans of the Ghanaian rapper, who took to social media to give their views.

