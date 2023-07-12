Yaw Tog, during an interview on TV3's New Day during a discussion about Ghanaian drill music, clarified that he was not a part of the Asakaa Boys

Yaw Tog's biggest hit song Sore featured the Asakaa Boys, a Ghanaian drill group, which made many folks think he was a part of the group

The young rapper mentioned that there was no bad blood between him and the boys like had been rumoured and was willing to work with them again

Young Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog in an interview on TV3's New Day addressed the misconceptions surrounding his involvement with the Asakaa Boys, a prominent Ghanaian drill music group.

Yaw Tog's breakout hit song, Sore, featured the Asakaa Boys, leading many to assume he was a member of the group. However, during the interview, he clarified that he was not a part of the Asakaa Boys.

The discussion centred around the rising popularity of Ghanaian drill music and the collaboration between Yaw Tog and the Asakaa Boys. Yaw Tog addressed that rumours circulating about strained relations between him and the group. He made it clear that there was no bad blood between them and that he was open to working with them again in the future.

Ghanaian drill music has been gaining significant attention in recent years, and Yaw Tog's Sore played a pivotal role in introducing the genre to a broader audience. Ghanaian drill music was recently added to the nomination categories at the Grammy Awards, which many described as a big win for Ghana.

Yaw Tog brags about his achievements

In the same interview, Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog said that he feels he is doing things grown-ups are not doing, making his close friends call him Akwadaa Nyame.

The young artiste revealed that he tries his best to provide for his family, succeed in his career and motivate others who look up to him.

He added that he had grown a thick skin to the critics and the regular challenges he faces in the entertainment and music industry.

