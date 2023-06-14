The Grammy Awards has added a Best African Music Performance category to the prestigious award

Within the Best African Music Performance category, Ghanaian Drill was one of the African music genres included in the category, which has excited many folks

Ghanaians on social media platforms have expressed excitement at the new development, stating that it was high time Africans were well-represented

The Grammy Awards, one of the most prestigious music awards in the world, has recently announced an exciting addition to its lineup. A brand new category called "Best African Music Performance" has been introduced, and it has caused a wave of excitement among music enthusiasts, particularly in Ghana.

The inclusion of Ghanaian Drill, a popular African music genre, in this category has thrilled many Ghanaians. They feel proud and elated that their unique style of music will now be recognised on such a grand stage. But Ghanaian Drill is not the only genre that made it to the Best African Music Performance category. Several other diverse African music genres have been represented, including Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz.

Ghanaians have been expressing their excitement about this new development on various social media platforms. They believe that it is high time African music received the recognition it deserves on an international scale. They see the addition of the Best African Music Performance category as a significant step towards representing the diverse and vibrant musical landscape of the continent.

This recognition by the Grammy Awards not only brings joy to Ghanaian music fans but also highlights the incredible talent and creativity that African artistes possess. It opens doors for greater exposure and opportunities for African musicians to showcase their skills to a global audience.

As the anticipation builds, Ghanaians eagerly await the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony, where they hope to witness the celebration of African music and the crowning of the Best African Music Performance. This milestone is seen as a positive sign of progress and inclusivity within the music industry, and Ghanaians are ready to support their beloved artistes as they compete for this prestigious accolade.

The impact of the Asakaa Boys: Elevating Ghanaian Drill to the world

The addition of the Best African Music Performance category to the esteemed Grammy Awards has not only brought excitement to Ghanaians but also spotlighted the remarkable contribution of the Asakaa Boys, a highly popular Ghanaian Drill group. Their unique sound and groundbreaking style have played a significant role in shaping the recognition of Ghanaian Drill as a genre worthy of international acclaim.

The Asakaa Boys, comprising talented artistes such as O'Kenneth, Kwaku DMC, Jay Bahd, and many more, have gained a massive following with their electrifying performances and hard-hitting lyrics. Their fusion of trap beats with local Ghanaian dialects and storytelling has resonated deeply with audiences, both locally and internationally.

Their relentless dedication to their craft and their ability to capture the realities of life in Ghana's urban communities have garnered them widespread praise. By incorporating elements of traditional Ghanaian music into their Drill sound, the Asakaa Boys have successfully created a distinct identity for their music, setting them apart from other Drill groups around the world.

The CEO of the Grammys explained how the categories work

In a related story, American record producer and CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., came to Ghana sometime back, and he had the opportunity to engage in discussions with Ghanaian artistes and key industry players during an invitation-only dinner.

The exclusive dinner provided a platform for Mason Jr. to outline the necessary procedures that Ghanaian acts needed to follow in order to win a Grammy.

During his visit, Mason Jr. had insightful conversations with talented Ghanaian artistes and influential figures within the music industry.

