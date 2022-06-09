Top 15 Asakaa songs in Ghana you should listen to in 2024

Asakaa songs have been trending in Ghana in the last decade, especially among the youth. This genre of music is not new and is almost similar to the American drill style of music. Every month, new Asakaa jams are released. Many young people find them relatable because they mix local languages with a bit of English.

Music is one of the most commonly used forms of entertainment in the world. Everyone has a favourite genre of music. In Ghana, Asakaa songs are quite popular. These jams combine the American rap style with the distinct edge of Ghana's Twi language. The list of Asakaa songs below includes the latest releases and some older ones that numerous people love and enjoy.

Overview of the top 15 Asakaa songs

Ranking Song title Artist 1 January 9th Black Sherif 2 Kweku Playman Kweku Smoke 3 Tell 'Em To Shut Up Pappy Pappy Kojo ft. Reggie & Skyface Sdw 4 Tunnel Vision Cityboy ft. Xlimkid 5 Kwaw Kese Awoyo Sofo ft. Kofi Mole 6 Kusuu (remix) Smallgod ft Odumodublvck, Abra Cadabra & Kweku Flick 7 Holy F4K Smallgod x Ivorian Doll x Vic Mensa x Black Sherif x Kwaku DMC 8 Akatafo Kwaku DMC ft. Suspect 9 Y.A.W (Young And Wayward) Kwaku DMC 10 Distance Relationship Beeztrap KOTM ft. Reggie, O'kenneth & Jay Bahd 11 Big Cake Kwaku DMC 12 Don't Be Dumb NGB ft. Jay Bahd, O'Kenneth & Reggie 13 Democracy Jay Bahd 14 Masherita Jay Bahd ft. Skyface SDW, Chicogod, and City Boy 15 Koobi Pappy Kojo ft. O'Kenneth and Reggie

Top 15 Asakaa songs in Ghana

Check out the top 15 Asakaa jams you should listen to this year. These tunes will make you stand up and dance.

15. Koobi - Pappy Kojo ft. O'Kenneth and Reggie

Koobi is a catchy tune with over 509k YouTube views. This hype track was released by Pappy Kojo and featured talented artists O'Kenneth and Reggie. Pappy Kojo is a renowned singer known for releasing hot jams. His collaboration with the two artists makes this track a masterpiece.

14. Masherita - Jay Bahd ft. Skyface SDW, Chicogod, and City Boy

Masherita is one of Jay Bahd's Asakaa songs. Jay Bahd is one of the original members of the Asakaa boys. In this hot tune, he collaborated with Skyface SDW, Chicogod, and City Boy. The boys outdid themselves in this catchy tune.

13. Democracy - Jay Bahd

Jay Bahd is one of the top Asakaa artists in contemporary Ghana. He has released multiple tracks, and Democracy is one of his best releases. This track is a diss to Archipalago and is drawn from his album with the same title. It has over 232k YouTube views so far.

12. Don't Be Dumb - NGB ft. Jay Bahd, O'Kenneth & Reggie

The increasing popularity of Asakaa music in Ghana and beyond has led to the rise of new artists in this genre. Among the musicians creating a name in the industry is NGB. One of his releases is Don't Be Dumb, a jam that features the legendary boys; Jay Bahd, O'Kenneth, and Reggie.

11. Big Cake - Kwaku DMC

Kwaku DMC is a household name in the Ghanaian music scene. Among his best music projects is the album titled Road to Trap House 2. Big Cake is one of the jams in this album, and it is a catchy song. This artist continues to prove his lyrical prowess in this must-listen-to jam.

10. Distance Relationship - Beeztrap KOTM ft. Reggie, O'kenneth & Jay Bahd

Although drill or Asakaa music is associated with tough guys, it also talks about love. Distance Relationship is a track that explores the lows and highs of being in a long-distance relationship. The track is by Beeztrap KOTM featuring Reggie, O'kenneth, and Jay Bahd.

9. Y.A.W (Young And Wayward) - Kwaku DMC

Y.A.W (Young And Wayward) is one of the Asakaa tracks you should listen to. It was directed by Junie Annan and produced by DJ Fortune DJ and MJaydidthis. In this track, Kwaku DMC displays pure and undisputed talent. The way he raps makes this jam easy to comprehend.

8. Akatafo - Kwaku DMC ft. Suspect

Akatafo is yet another release by Kwaku DMC. In this track, he features Suspect, and the two boys blend their voices seamlessly. The track's video was directed by YawPhanta and produced by Moorsound.

7. Holy F4K - Smallgod x Ivorian Doll x Vic Mensa x Black Sherif x Kwaku DMC

Holy F4K is an Asakaa song that you should listen to. In this jam, celebrated Ghanaian music producer, Smallgod, unlocks his talent. He has the vocal assistance of other artists, i.e., Ivorian Doll, Vic Mensa, Black Sherif, and Kwaku DMC. Together, they make this lovely melody a success.

6. Kusuu (remix) - Smallgod ft Odumodublvck, Abra Cadabra & Kweku Flick

Kusuu (remix) is one of the new Asakaa songs you must listen to. The track kicks off with the infectious energy of Kweku Flick. His vocals weave seamlessly through the pulsating beat. All the artists in the song bring their A-game.

5. Kwaw Kese - Awoyo Sofo ft. Kofi Mole

Kwaw Kese is a new track performed by artists Awoyo Sofo and Kofi Mole. The video is directed by Rich Sheff And Produced by Skonti. This track's beat will make you dance involuntarily. It is that good!

4. Tunnel Vision - Cityboy ft. Xlimkid

Tunnel Vision by Cityboy ft. Xlimkid was recorded during a regular studio session. The artists' voices blend well. The official video for this song is expected sometime in the future.

3. Tell 'Em To Shut Up Pappy - Pappy Kojo ft. Reggie & Skyface Sdw

Jason Gaisie, alias Pappy Kojo, is a Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife recording artist from Takoradi. His music is catchy. In Tell 'Em To Shut Up Pappy, he features Reggie and Skyface Sdw. His lyrics flow effortlessly on this track.

2. Kweku Playman - Kweku Smoke

The video for Kweku Playman will definitely catch your attention because the scenery is breathtaking. Kweku Smoke is known for releasing quality music. His lyrics in this jam are smooth and worth listening to.

1. January 9th - Black Sherif

The baby laughing at the beginning of Black Sherif's January 9th will melt your heart. The song is a dedication to the artist's child. Its message is lovely. It explores the love of a father for his child and the responsibility of fatherhood.

Where can you download Asakaa music in 2024?

You can download Asakaa tracks from reliable music sites such as YouTube. Note that some song download sites are free, while others require a subscription. Do not download music from unofficial sites because that is breaking the copyright law.

Which are the top Asakaa songs in 2024?

The top Asakaa songs in 2024 include January 9th, Kweku Playman, Tell 'Em To Shut Up Pappy, Tunnel Vision, and Kwaw Kese.

Asakaa songs have become popular in Ghana and other parts of the world in recent years. These tracks are similar to drill music but are unique because they incorporate local Ghanaian languages in their lyrics.

