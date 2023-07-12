Ghanaian drill star Yaw Tog, after disclosing that he has paused his tertiary education, says he is now into farming

He revealed that he has already started animal farming with his mother as its manager

Yaw Tog added that he aspires to own a large pig farm in future

Ghanaian singer Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, known in showbiz as Yaw Tog said he owns a pig farm in Kumasi which is managed by his mother.

The former-Asakaa Boys member revealed that he aspires to add more animals as his farm grows.

Earlier, Yaw Tog disclosed that he would not continue his studies at the tertiary level. He said he was rather interested in searching for money.

In an interview on TV3's NewDay show, Yaw Tog told Cookie Tee that he owns a farm in the Ashanti Region. He said:

"Right now, I'm trying to build a farm, get a big pig farm and go into animal farming, so I'm working on it."

Ghanaians react to Yaw Tog's dream of becoming an animal farmer

Some people applauded the drill star for thinking about a future in agriculture. Others also opined that Yaw Tog sounded like a braggart while talking about his farm in Kumasi.

Geoffery Akpo commented:

Go where your heart leads, provided it's good.

Felix Larweh Tetteh wrote:

That's a great job, brother. Keep it up.

Muniratu Jannah said:

Too known, boy. Always bragging.

Kwaku Kwaku commented:

If you are into farming, it means you will feed the people. Keep it up.

Yaw Tog reveals he is not a member of the Asakaa Boys

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Tog revealed that although he has no beef with the Asakaa Boys, he is no longer part of them.

The singer made this revelation during an interview on TV3 when the topic of drill music came up.

Yaw Tog clarified that he was not a part of the Asakaa Boys. Even though his biggest hit song Sore featured the Ghanaian drill group, he said he was willing to work with them in future but insists that he is not a member.

