The walk started at the Kumais Sports Stadium as they walked through principal streets in Kumasi with other Kumawood stars joining

The videos got many people admiring Ras Nene's handwork, while others were unhappy with the outfits some ladies wore to the event

Kumawood actors Ras Nene and Papa Kumasi organised a peace walk in Kumasi on November 30, 2024, ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Ras Nene and Papa Kumasi hold peace walk

Several Ghanaians living in Kumasi and its environs gathered in the morning at the Kumasi Sports Stadium where the peace walk started.

With Ras Nene and Papa Kumasi leading the large crowd, they walked through the principal streets in Kumasi.

Atadwe Nation, Sumsum Ahoufedua, Sobolo, Kyekyeku, 39 Forty and several Kumawood actors and YouTubers.

Amid singing and drumming, they spread the message that Ghanaians are ensuring a smooth process at the polling stations during the election period.

Reactions to the peace walk

Many people were not pleased with the outfits that some ladies wore during the peace walk. Others also commended Ras Nene and Papa Kumasi for organising an impactful event.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

yh_samfel said:

"Cameraman did that because the guy said 3y3 zu... Just for u to know it is not zu! 😂"

donmakavelle24 said:

"I love you guys always watching your skits on YouTube ❤️❤️🙌🙌👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥"

maleeqloveless said:

"The lady in the white armless shirt,weytin she Dey cover wit the handbag?😂😂#Airbags😂😂😂"

iam_carl_ said:

"Peace walk but some ladies are tempting the guys with their mini dresses"

faustinakumicukie said:

"Why wear something knowing that you’re not comfortable in it, this people pleasing behavior is something else"

