An elder from Nogokpo, a community in the Volta Region, has responded to Nana Agradaa's challenge thrown at the Nogokpo gods and chiefs

Nana Agradaa challenged the elders of Nogokpo after the latter summoned Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare over some alleged defamatory statements made against the town

The Nogokpo elder laughed after a question about Agradaa's threat was asked, detailing that they, the people of Nogokpo, do not recognise her

Nufialaga Mawufemor, an elder of Nogokpo, a community in the Volta Region, has reacted to comments about Nogokpo by the repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa privately known as Patricia Asiedu, who recently converted to Christianity.

In a video that trended on social media recently, the Heaven's Way church leader, Agradaa, claimed she was powerful and could destroy the gods of Nogokpo if dared.

Nogokpo elder reacts to Agradaa's dare

Nufialaga Mawufemor burst into laughter after he was asked about what he had to say to Agradaa's dare during an interview with Angel FM.

According to Pulse, Nufialaga Mawufemor replied saying:

“As for Agradaa, we don’t recognise her words. She is no longer relevant in the market. She has faded away from the system long ago. So let’s put her aside.”

Agradaa dares Nogokpo chiefs

In the trended video, Agradaa dared the elders of the town who had earlier summoned the founder and leader of Perez Chapel, Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare, over his statement that the town was a demonic headquarters, to bring their attacks her way.

The former priestess turned evangelist added that Archbishop Agyin-Asare was a weaker opponent for the chiefs which explains why they decided to take him on for his statements.

National Peace Council Begins Process To Resolve Controversy between Agyin-Asare and Nogokpo Chiefs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the National Peace Council released a statement regarding the Nogokpo saga.

The Council recommended restraint and cautioned against making statements that would incite enmity.

The Council also revealed that efforts are being made to diffuse the tension brought on by Archbishop Agyin-Asare's comments concerning Nogokpo.

