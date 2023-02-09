Controversial prophetess Agradaa has been dragged to court after leaking explicit photos of a prophet

The prophetess was aided by four other accomplices who have been dragged to court with her

The accused and her accomplices have been granted Ghs100,000 bail and are to reappear before the court in February

Patricia Asieduaa, as she is also known has been dragged to court for sharing explicit photos of another prophet, Emmanuel Appiah Fomum.

The prophetess was arrested and arraigned before the Accra circuit court on February 8th but pleaded not guilty.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Myjoyonline.com, the prosecutor, ASP Emmanuel Haligah presented these facts in court. He revealed to the court that explicit photos of the prophet were projected on her television station, 'Thunder Tv' somewhere in 2020.

She further posted explicit photos of the complainant to a witness on WhatsApp to humiliate him. The prophet was alerted by someone who saw the video that also aired live on Youtube and Facebook.

Agradaa faces court order after leaking the naked photos of a prophet Photo source: @nana_agrada_original

Source: Instagram

Four other suspects, Enock Owusu Kissi, 33, Charles Omane alias One Gig, 39, Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi, 47, and one Andy were believed to have aided her in her action. However, three except Andy were arrested to aid the police in investigations.

They have each been granted a GHS100,000 bail with three sureties each and are expected to reappear before the court on March 8, 2023.

Netizens react to Agradaa going to court for sharing naked photos

edrino_greatness commented:

We are tired of these people calling themselves Prophetess but don't practice what the prophets do. Some of these people are misleading the general public

iam_efyalina commented:

Agradaa will go to court on every market day

real_officialsamuelanderson777 commented:

no no no....be careful with ANY FOOD from USA. Never do it Ghana. Never

rossy12_bae commented:

Eei Agradaa again?

whats_up_gh commented:

Maame yi nso ….eii boi

Agradaa converts to Christianity and establishes her church, changes her name

In another publication by YEN.com.gh, Nana Agradaa reportedly started her own church after she stopped practising traditional worship and changed her name to evangelist Mama Patricia.

A video showing the huge edifice with many seats landed on social media with information that she had started running the church already. Nana Agradaa dropped her traditional worship and gave herself a new name after some men of God prayed for her.

