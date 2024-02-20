Singer Wendy Shay turned 28, marking the new age with a philanthropic gesture at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The musician donated various items, including baby cots and suctioning machines

Reports indicate that Wendy Shay also settled the medical bills of mothers whose babies were delivered on her birthday

On February 20, 2024, Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay turned 28 and celebrated her birthday with patients and new mothers at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital.

The musician, whose debut single, Uber Driver, dropped in 2018, has risen to become one of the top female personalities in the Ghanaian music industry.

Her recent philanthropic gesture was welcomed warmly by the hospital's staff, who gave her a tour of the facilities and introduced her to the patients.

Wendy Shay donates to new mothers

Through her Shay Foundation, Wendy Shay's philanthropic activities have brought smiles to several less privileged persons in Ghana. Last year, her foundation donated teaching and learning materials to a school in Accra.

This year, the musician returned with her charitable works to Korle-Bu, where she was born.

"Today is my birthday. I was born here. Shay Foundation came here to donate some pediatric cots, a digital baby scale, and other essential items to the Pediatric surgeons," she said.

The Rufftown Records signee is believed to have also paid off the debts of newborn mothers whose babies were lucky enough to have been delivered on her birthday.

Netizens react to Wendy Shay's gesture

