A new recruit of Yaw Dabo's Dabo Soccer Academy in a video was taken out by the actor's team to have pizza

The young player, who looked happy, was grateful and said it was the first time he was eating pizza

He was later taken to town to shop for quality football boots, a sight that warmed the hearts of many social media users

In a heartwarming gesture, a new member of Yaw Dabo's Dabo Soccer Academy had a special day out with the actor's team. They treated him to a delicious pizza, and the young player, who seemed very happy, expressed his gratitude. He said it was his first time ever eating pizza, which made the experience even more special for him.

After enjoying the pizza, the surprises did not stop there. Yaw Dabo's team went the extra mile by taking the player to town to buy top-notch football boots.

This not only provided him with the necessary gear but also showed the academy's dedication to supporting young talent and giving them the best chances to succeed.

This act warmed the hearts of many people on social media, who were touched by the sight of this young player being treated and given a platform to showcase his talent.

Fans praise Yaw Dabo for his good work

djamaltanko5121 said:

Long live dabo and all people in support of this great moves❤❤❤❤. Future super stars by God's grace

user-tl9nf8ev1e wrote:

Good bless you soo much for your support and kindness

Defendingthefaith1937 said:

How is this a sad news, how is eating Pizza an achievement?

Yaw Dabo pleads for sponsors

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in an interview with Plus1 TV, pleaded with Ghanaians to support his academy, Dabo Soccer Academy, through sponsorships.

The actor said running an academy was very expensive, noting that buying gloves and renting football pitches were cost-intensive.

Dabo added that many people have shown their support but added that there is more room for more to be done.

