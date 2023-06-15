Ghanaian actor and Dabo Soccer Academy team owner, Yaw Dabo, has revealed that he is teaming up with a football club to develop a mobile app

The Kumawood actor detailed that Xavi Hildago, the Barcelonaian football scout, opined that it would be best to have a mobile app for the football players

Dabo added that Xavi was astonished to see the crowd who participated in the qualifiers he organised for Ghanaian youth

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has stated that he will be teaming up with Xavi Hildago, a Barcelonian football scout, to develop a mobile app.

He revealed that the app's aim is to allow young footballers to share their training videos in order to reach top European scouts.

In an interview with Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams, Yaw Dabo revealed that the Barcelonian football scout, who arrived at his soccer academy a few days ago, was overwhelmed by the turn-up at his qualifiers.

The entertaining actor detailed that after seeing the number of players who competed in the qualifiers, Xavi stated that he was going to team up with the Kumawood actor to share training videos of football players onto a yet-to-be-developed mobile app for top European scouts to have access to young Ghanaian talents.

Dabo said:

When the scout saw the number of people who turned-up at the qualifiers, he was astonished. He kept asking me, how it was possible to have that large number participate in the qualifiers.

He then suggested that getting the players on a mobile app would be easier. So he told me that a yet-to-be-developed mobile app might charge only $1 monthly for players to upload their training videos on it.

In that case, over 300 European scouts would have access to the young talents' videos and be able to reach out to them if they are satisfied with their skills.

Watch Yaw Dabo's interview with Saddick Adams below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Yaw Dabo's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Yaw Dabo's video, giving him his usual flowers and applauding his good work.

@mosestekper7659 commented:

I'm really impressed with what this guy is doing. God bless his efforts. Big ups man

@patrickoppong-sekyeremensa9644

This guy..... This guy.... This guy..... Heerrrhh. Bless him

@emmanuelkassah1158 commented:

God bless Dado For All His Good Work, I Pray We Get More People Like Dabo In Ghana ,Such An Inspiration And Dedication. Small But Mighty

@alakoaboateng6829 commented:

Small boy with big brain God bless you Dabo

