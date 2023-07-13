Ghanaians abroad showed actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy support by sending money for his players

The individuals sent the money through Plus1 TV, a YouTube channel that often covers the affairs of Dabo's academy

In the latest interview with Plus1 TV, Yaw Dabo showed his gratitude for folks who have shown his players love and support

Ghanaians living abroad have demonstrated their support for popular actor and founder of the Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo. These individuals have generously sent financial contributions to aid the academy and its talented young players.

Yaw Dabo and his players

Source: Facebook

The funds were sent through Plus1 TV, a popular YouTube channel that frequently covers news and updates regarding the affairs of Dabo's academy.

In a recent interview with Plus1 TV, Yaw Dabo expressed gratitude to those who have shown immense love and support for his players. He mentioned that the financial assistance provided by Ghanaians abroad will go a long way in enhancing the opportunities and development of the talented athletes within Dabo Soccer Academy.

He added that The contributions received by the academy will be utilized to improve the training facilities, provide essential equipment, and offer better resources for the players. He went on to plead with Ghanaians to do more if they could and called for God to bless them.

Ghanaians express joy at seeing Dabo's academy thrive

Folks were happy to see the academy receive support and also expressed interest in contributing

lorretalorcisca8122 said:

God bless everyone who is giving to help these kids

godstimetlagency6146 commented:

May good bless everyone who is investing in the talent of these brothers of ours.

orsterteezor3659 said:

Bless mr +plus 1 Thanks for your good work. Congratulations bro

