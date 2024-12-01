Ghanaian dance sensation Afronita celebrated her 21st birthday on Saturday, November 30, 2024

Afronita was handed a big birthday present, a Toyota CH-R car, at a thanksgiving service to celebrate her new age

Photos and videos of the dancer's car gift, which emerged online, have started a wave of congratulations for her

Ghanaian dancer and choreographer, Afronita, known in private life as Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, received a brand new car as she celebrated her birthday.

Afronita, born in Accra in 2003, turned 21 on Saturday, November 30, 2024, and had a birthday to remember.

The 2024 Britain's Got Talent first runner-up started her celebration by sharing beautiful photos on her Instagram page.

Afronita gets Toyota CH-R on 21st birthday

Later, to climax her birthday, a thanksgiving service was held at the Redemption Chapel at East Legon in Accra. At the service, the dance sensation was surprised by the car gift.

In an Instagram video, Afronita is seen blindfolded and being walked out to where the car, a white-coloured Toyota CH-R, a hybrid SUV, was parked.

After being prayed for, Afronita was handed the car key. She just could not believe her eyes which were filled with tears as she sat in the car.

Photos of Afronita's car have also surfaced online.

Congrats pour in for Afronita

The images of Afronita's car have excited admirers of Afronitaa. Many took to the comment section to congratulate her.

nana.a.serwaa.37 said:

"Well deserving ...as a parent, this is a child you dream of raising...beauty with brains."

grace_kpodo said:

"I CELEBRATE THIS GRACE."

hassan__0309 said:

"We need to intercede for them in our prayers regarding longevity and more greater works."

nana.a.serwaa.37 said:

"She deserves it...👏."

