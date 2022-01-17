Socialite Ayisha Modi has returned to social media after she went off recently following claims that she was depressed

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Ayisha Modi is captured dancing happily while shaking her body

She looks all changed from head to toe, and appears to have lost weight as she looks slimmer than before

Many people have reacted to the video and said Ayisha Modi looks cuter and more beautiful this way

Stonebwoy’s number one fan, Ayisha Modi, has returned to social media after going off following her depression.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ayisha is seen dancing her head off in sheer happiness, while turning her body to show fans her new looks.

She looks slimmer than she was before and looks so cute with her new haircut.

A collage of Ayisha Modi before and after fame. Photo credit: @she_loves_stonebwoy/Instagram

Fans react to Ayisha Modi’s cute video

Many people have admired Ayisha Modi’s new looks and they have complimented her. Some praised her for looking slimmer in appearance.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

mikaila_nana_b: "Omg I fucken love this. Do your tang love. U are loved ❤️. She is looking fucken amaaaaaazing @gh_mouthpiece."

officialtw3linawan: "wow Mami on show give it to them."

officialtw3linawan: "I really really miss her deep down my lover for her will never die"

geekel_2017: "Thank God you are looking lovely."

jstefflon: "You are looking beautiful mummy we miss u."

mgbikpo: "Hi pls is it true that our queen has open a new ig account? I have followed it but not too sure. Kindly check for me. Thanks."

jemimablessing: "I can't stop watching this video since yesterday in her TikTok page and now here️ she is really looking more beautiful."

Ayisha Modi loses unborn daughter to depression

Ayisha Modi lost her unborn daughter as she revealed in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, November 1, 2021.

She shared baby bump photos in that report by YEN.com.gh, and said she lost her pregnancy, which was supposed to be a daughter while going through depression.

Recounting her depression, Ayisha indicated that she had been battling the condition for the past eight months.

