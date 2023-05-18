Ghanaian socialite and entertainment enthusiast Ayishetu Osekre Aryeetey, who is popularly known as Ayisha Modi, has defended Hajia 4Reall

In an Instagram live video, the socialite said that she was ashamed of some Ghanaians who are mocking and talking about Hajia's arrest

Ayisha's reason is that there are people doing worse, including bloggers whose personal issues have been resolved by her but have refused to mind their business

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian socialite and recently coronated "Development Queen Mother" of Sowutuom Ayishetu Osekre Aryeetey, popularly known as Ayisha Modi, said people talking about Hajia4Reall should mind their business.

Ayisha Modi (left and right), Hajia 4Reall (middle) Photo credit: @hajia4reall @she_loves_stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

During an Instagram live video, the socialite said that there are people doing worse things in the country but have not been caught yet, and as a result, they forget about their worries and flaws to talk about the problems of others.

Ayisha, who currently holds a Queen Mother title, directly attacked a blogger, who she referred to as Mansa; Ayisha claims the blogger is having an affair with her stepfather yet she refused to address her personal problems and instead talks about Hajia4Reall.

Watch Ayisha Modi defending Hajia4Reall in the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Everybody has a skeleton in their wardrobe, including you, blogger Mansa who is talking about the issue. Have you told the public that your stepfather had a relationship with you? I was part of the people who helped in resolving the matter, but you are talking about someone else, Ayisha Modi stated.

She added that God is the judge of Hajia4Reall, not man, so people talking ill about the socialite who has been extradited from the UK to the US over a $2 million romance scam should mind their business.

Ayisha Modi talks about her GH¢400,000 surgery

Ayisha Modi recently spoke about her body transformation. She said she did what was best for her and has chosen to give a deafening ear to critics. She added that she spent over GH¢400,000 on plastic surgery and still takes medicines daily. She claims her looks have nothing to do with what people would say and that though it is a difficult process, she was happy about her transformation.

Source: YEN.com.gh