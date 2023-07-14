Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah decided to surprise his wife by passing her midwifery certificate exams

Harold tried to find a gift at the mall for Mrs Irene Amenyah, but none seemed suitable for him

He finally secured a congratulatory cake from Fantasy Cakes as the perfect gift for his wife

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah is proud of his wife for passing her exams and becoming a certified and registered midwife in Ghana.

He decided to appreciate her efforts with a surprise gift since his wife, Irene Amenyah, also surprised him with her results.

Harold Ameyah shared his journey from scouting for the perfect gift to surprising his wife at home.

A collage of Harold Amenyah and Irene Amenyah Image credit: @haroldamenyah

Source: Instagram

The video started with the actor's search at the mall, where he couldn't find the befitting present for Irene Ameyah.

He said, "My wife just pulled a surprise on me. She just received her midwifery certificate and never told me until now. So I'm going to reciprocate the gesture by pulling up a congratulatory gift for my wife, a registered midwife.

He later called a famous bakery in Accra, which fortunately had just tr right cake and could deliver in 30mins.

The joy and surprise on Mrs Amenyah's face were priceless. Watch the video below to see how Harold Amenyah's wife reacts to her husband's surprise gesture.

Watch the video below:

Peeps congratulate Mrs Irene Amenyah for passing her midwifery exams

Many drooled over Harold's dedication to his wife in the comment section while wishing his wife well on her new journey as a certified practitioner.

@naana-scelyne6370 commented:

Congratulations to your wife ❤. As an RN for 13 years. Welcome to the nursing field. May God use you as a vessel to heal and protect these vulnerable patients.

@nanaagyakoma9499 commented:

I love everything about Irene❤ It's my passion to be a midwife one day, and I'm so happy she's in the field Congratulations Mrs.

@lauraowusu500 commented:

Honestly, this is actually the most real surprise I have ever seen, congratulations Mrs.

@user-ch8qd6si5t commented:

Mrs Amenya exudes such humility. I love love love her aura!

