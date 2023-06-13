Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi insists that she is married to Abass Sariki even after the latter says it's not true

In a video, she showed proof of herself and Abass in public as a couple

Ayisha Modi also accused blogger Sammy Kay of turning her "estranged" husband against her

Ghanaian philanthropist Ayisha Modi says that whatever insults her supposed husband, Abass Sariki, rained on her was good.

She added that she blamed herself and the bloggers for angering Abass, which led to verbal assaults.

According to her, no matter what anyone says, she is still connected with Abass Sariki.

A collage of Ayisha Modi and Abass Sariki Image credit: she_loves_stonebwoyb

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Sammy Kay, Abass Sariki disclosed that he has no official relationship with Ayisha Modi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that he is a well-known figure in the community, so some people use his name to get things done. But he will not tolerate anyone who will use his name evil.

The video sent a ripple of shockwaves online as Ayisha Modi has been saying she was his wife for many years.

In response, this is what Ayisha Modi had to say:

I don't know know what you went to his house to tell him. So if he has insulted me, he was right in insulting me. He warned me not to bring any friends to his home. If I had listened, this wouldn't happen.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Ayisha Modi's "damage-control" video after Abass Sariki denies her

Many cautioned her to let the issue rest. Clearly, the man has moved on.

Eno Konadu commented:

He said he has never married you it's not official

Zay commented:

By force relationship paa ni

Akorfah Empress commented:

Rejection is painful, denial is painful, and disappointment hurts. If this happens to u put yourself together and move on cos there’s another door opened maybe

Ayisha Modi reveals she spent over Ghc400,000 on her new curvaceous body.

Previously YEN.com.gh reported on Ayisha Modi's latest update about her body transformation.

Ayisah Modi, a little on the heavy side, suddenly debuted a slim curvy figure. The business mogul disclosed that she went under the knife for her new figure.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, she disclosed spending over GHC400,000 on surgery. She added that she takes some vitamins to maintain her body and will take them for the rest of her life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh