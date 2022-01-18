Popular Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has advised young people and his followers in general to work smart

He said they needed to stop trying to impress people and focus on what would bring them money and a secure future

Shatta Wale advised the young people to use their laptops wisely in making and investing money online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Controversial musician, Shatta Wale, has dished out some wise words to his fans on social media and advised them not to try to impress anyone.

According to Shatta Wale, it is wrong, and it does not make sense for young people to put effort into trying to impress their friends or even people they do not know on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale advised the young people to rather focus on making money now with their laptops because their comfortability tomorrow depends on what they do now.

A collage of Shatta Wale. Photo credit: @shattawalenimaInstagram

Source: Instagram

He said with their laptops, the youth can make searches on investment in bitcoin, and others.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Shatta Wale added that the youth can learn how to invest even $10 on the internet which can rake in so much returns in just six months.

Fans react to Shatta Wale’s advice in the video

Shatta Wale’s advice seems to have fallen on good ears as some of his fans have agreed with him.

Others, though, do not buy into it and have not failed to make their opinions known.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ben_garzy1: “Absolutely the truth.”

smalling_menz: “Ghetto president live long Baba.”

john.kennethkofi: “God bless and protect you always CHAIRMAN.”

achilojnr: “Real talk wale , buh first tym talking sense.”

1real.vhypa: “Word.”

michael_akwasi_agyare_balcazar: “Will forever love this man.”

narnahyhaw.gh_: “God fada Jah bless you waaaa more fire.”

eddiemurphy21: “Real Truth 100%.”

nipa_ny3: “Trying to please n impress people who don't even like.”

qwabena__asare: “Been a long while I heard wisdom from ..... we pray it continues.”

hajiaalimantusadiya: “That his don’t do that they weak me.”

kwabenanyame247: “Advice taken.”

aryubah: “Who dey impress more than this guy?”

Shatta Wale to spray money on the street than pay tithe

Shatta Wale had said that he would rather spray out his money to the people on the street than go to pay tithe in church.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale indicated that he does not agree with the payment of tithe to the church when there are many people hungry on the street.

Many people hailed his explanation and called him a mature man.

Source: YEN.com.gh