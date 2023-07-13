Media personality Michy highlighted the traits that her son inherited from her and his father Shatta Wale

She stated that Majesty took his father's big ears and stubbornness while he took her beautiful face and fine legs

Her statements have sparked massive reactions to her Instagram post as others shared their views

Movement Showbiz host Michy has caused a frenzy on social media with her statement about her son, Majesty, and the traits he picked from his father, Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale (left), Majesty (middle) and Michy (right) dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @shattawalenima @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy highlights Majesty's traits

The post comes two days after Majesty celebrated his birthday on July 11, 2023.

Sharing an adorable photo of Majesty, she noted that the most painful part about seeing her son grow is the traits and features he took from his father.

Michy, Shatta Wale's baby mama, noted that her son took her beautiful face and fine legs.

However, she stated that Majesty took his father's big ears and stubborn character.

Even though she did not mention the 'On God' hitmaker's name in the caption, many people knew it was him since he was the father of the little boy.

"To be honest, The only painful thing in this journey is that Majesty took my beautiful face & legs & decided to inherit those big ears & high spirit stubborn character from you know who mabr3 oo‍♀️ #asuoden"

She further stated that due to these traits which she got from his father, she exclaims the word Ei every time Majesty wakes up.

"I say eiii 3x everytime I wake up because eiiiii Tarzan is awake☠️"

Below is Michy's post highlighting the traits Majesty took from her and Shatta Wale.

Ghanaians react to Michy's statement

Many of her followers stated they had to check Shatta Wale's pictures on Instagram to clarify the claims she made in the Instagram post.

Others also hinted that she is fond of throwing shots at the dancehall musician without mentioning his name.

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

Madam stop saying bad things about us

hemaa1526 stated:

It seems you can't get over Shatta wale Coz you always want his attention

iamamma_sikaa commented:

So I had to check on Shatta's ears to confirm if he got big ears

trega_gh said:

We the SM family feel ATTACKED

ohemaa_dorcas_ said:

Madam if you want to talk to us talk to us directly don't go through corners

elikempriceless commented:

The feelings still dey for @shattawalenima Make eHappen errrr! Sm4life

iam_ohemaliz said:

Stray bullet @shattawalenima you get missed call

Michy looks big and tall on 8th birthday

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy posted pictures of her son Majesty to mark his 8th birthday.

Lots of birthday wishes poured in for the little boy while others gushed over his birthday photos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh