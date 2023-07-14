Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown spoke eloquently in a video, garnering reactions from her fans

She stunned in traditional wear and rattled good grammar as she shared her gratitude with her film colleague

Netizens who reacted to the video of the actress hoped that the movie was uploaded to Netflix

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown spoke eloquently at the private premiere of Coming To Africa Movie. The actress's mannerism and maturity in her speech has garnered attention among her fans.

Nana Ama McBrown stole the show at the grand launch of the highly anticipated movie, Coming to Africa, where she is a prominent cast member.

Dressed in stunning African prints that perfectly embodied the spirit of the occasion, McBrown thrilled the audience with her impeccable fashion sense and eloquent speaking skills.

Despite her claim that she had been less fortunate with education growing up, the beautiful actress spoke eloquently and applauded her colleagues for making the movie a success.

The event was attended by legendary actor David Dontoh, Gloria Sarfo and other movie industry actors and fans of the film Coming to Africa who couldn't wait for its release.

Watch the video of McBrown speaking at the launch of Coming To Africa below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Nana McBrown speaking at the premiere of the Coming To Africa movie

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, appreciating the actress' beauty, while others asked if the movie could be uploaded to Netflix for easy access

ahiaveisaac commented:

She is looking out for her own ohhhhhh. Wow God bless you McBrown

otf.kweku__6 commented:

sending you hugs and peace to you ❤️.

adjows123 commented:

Can we find it on Netflix

Okyeame Kwame talks about his relationship with McBrown

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that according to Ghanaian artist Okyeame Kwame, he did not wrong Nana Ama McBrown, and as such, he is not required to apologize to her.

In response to a fan's comment, he stated that he did not break her heart when their passionate romance ended.

Following his call for his fans to apologize to past lovers whose hearts they had broken, Okyeame Kwame said this.

