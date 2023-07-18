Lawyer Nti, former Kejetia vs Makola series star, has recalled his three-year battle with depression as a result of underachievement

The comic actor said he recognised the need to seek spiritual guidance elsewhere to realise his dreams of living a better life

The well-known Ghanaian entertainer spoke at Okay FM about his past struggles to inspire others

Former Kejetia vs Makola series star Lawyer Nti, born Richmond Xavier Amoakoh, has revealed his three-year battle with depression due to underachievement.

In an interview at Okay FM, he admitted that he had to seek spiritual help elsewhere during the challenging phase of his life.

Lawyer Nti recounts 3-year battle with depression. Photo credit: Okay FM/@SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Source: Twitter

Lawyer Nti details struggling past with depression

The famous comic actor stated that he believes sharing his story might inspire people and reassure them that they are not alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''I felt stuck in a never-ending circle of despair throughout that time. It got more difficult for me to interact with the world around me. Even basic things appeared to be impossible,'' he said.

Cause of Lawyer Nti's depression

He stated that the extra strain he put on himself to attain more success at work played a role in his emotional trauma.

''I had set lofty objectives for myself, and when I failed to meet them, I began to doubt my own worth. It was a period of intense self-reflection during which I confronted my limitations and wrestled with emotions of insignificance,'' he revealed.

The entertainer said that desperation pushed him to seek optimism in unusual places, including what is known in Ghanian parlance as 'juju.'

Watch Lawyer Nti's interview below:

Lawyer Nti parts ways with producers of Kejetia vs Makola TV series

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that comedian Lawyer Nti of Kejetia vs Makola fame opened up after his exit from the courtroom TV sitcom.

He refuted reports that he parted ways with the popular series' creators due to greed, rage, or his purported inability to meet requirements made of him.

Lawyer Nti stated that the main reason for his choice was that he needed to ply his trade somewhere because life was all about moving on and taking on new challenges.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh