Media personality Ola Michael claimed every man is a potential cheat while commenting on actor Adjetey Anang's new memoir

The actor admitted in his new book that he emotionally and physically cheated on his wife with other women but subsequently explained that it was not sexual intercourse

The media personality dismissed the excuse on the United Showbiz as he called out the movie star

Neat FM presenter and movie producer Ola Michael opined that every man is a potential cheat while discussing actor Adjetey Anang's memoir on the United Showbiz.

The media personality harshly dismissed the actor's excuse that though he cheated on his wife with multiple women, he did not mean sexual intercourse.

The actor admitted he cheated on his significant other emotionally and physically in his new book, Adjetey Anan: A Story of Faith, Imperfection, and Resilience.

On UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, July 15, Ola Michael said Adjetey Anang should not take his readers for granted.

"We are not fools. You can't tell us cheating does not involve sex ... every man is a potential cheat," he said on United Showbiz.

Background

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, Adjetey Anang lauched a book confesses to cheating on his wife, Elorm Anang, as he detailed his marriage's problems.

"I have been in very compromising situations with ladies ... yes, I have cheated on my wife before in the various forms that cheating could be defined as emotionally and physically," he said.

The actor apologised to his wife and other women he had relationships with after backlash from a section of the pubic but later said the public misinterpreted the part in his memoir where he mentions that he cheated on his wife.

The actor argued that simply admitting to physically cheating on his marriage does not imply that he had sex with other women.

