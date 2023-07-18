Talk show host Delay interviewed popular celebrity lookalikes The 4 Kings on her show The Delay Show

One of the lookalikes, Medikal Lookalike, was asked by Delay how he feels about people claiming he does not look like Medikal but Oteele instead

The young man said he did not have a problem with what people said as they were entitled to their opinions but noted that he had never met Oteele before

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Popular media personality Delay in the latest episode of her renowned talk show The Delay Show, invited a group of well-known celebrity lookalikes called The 4 Kings which consists of Mediakal, King Promise, Mr Drew and Kuami Eugene lookalikes.

Medikal Lookalike and actor Oteele Photo Source: delay ghana

Source: TikTok

When asked about his reaction to people's remarks, the Medikal lookalike calmly expressed that he did not take offence to different opinions, as everyone was entitled to their own perspective.

He acknowledged that some individuals believed he resembled Oteele rather than Medikal. However, he swiftly clarified that he had never crossed paths with Oteele and denied resembling the actor.

Folks found the Medikal lookalike's response quite amusing, causing the video clips of the interview to circulate rapidly on various social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Medikal lookalike sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

valysagyei3 said:

I laughed out loud and everyone around me is steering at me

Fkay commented:

For real without the shades he looks like oteel3

OJ_BlaQwrote:

His friends have sold him out just look at how they were laughing at him

Beduwa Natural/Locs salon commented

But why is it that his colleagues laughing at him he only know MDK, he never met oteele before

Lookalikes beg for feature

In another story, viral celebrity lookalikes have taken to social media to beg Shatta Wale and Mediakal for a feature.

In a hilarious video, the young men who identify themselves as the lookalikes of Mr Drew, Kuame Eugene, King Promise and Medikal begged for a collaboration.

The funny group at a point went on their knees, begging to get the opportunity to work with their favourite stars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh