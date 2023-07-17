Osanju, the young man who was invited by Nana Ama McBrown as a guest on her Onua Show Time show, in a video hilariously got billed by his mother

The woman told Osanju that he had now made it since he was featured on TV and asked him to give her money

The young man laughed and told his mum that being on TV did not mean he had made it, an interaction that made netizens laugh

Viral Nana Ama McBrown fan Osanju got hilariously billed by his mother after his guest appearance on the actress' popular Onua Show Time show.

The incident unfolded in a video shared by Osanju on the social media platform TikTok, capturing the light-hearted banter between him and his mother.

After Osanju's appearance on television, his mother approached him with a playful demand for money, jokingly suggesting that he had made it now that he had been featured on TV with McBrown. With a laugh, Osanju responded to his mother, explaining that being on television did not necessarily equate to instant success.

The humorous exchange between Osanju and his mother got netizens laughing as they found joy in witnessing their lighthearted interaction. The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, spreading laughter and amusement among social media users who appreciated the relatable and affectionate nature of the conversation.

Osanju and mother warm hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

CindyBhabe said:

Herh OSANJU you’re too funny

YharwTimeOut wrote:

Charlie I really like your lifestyle U are really real

user4526555179333 commented:

trust the process 3b3fa. your is a whole character in her own.

Sk_Dan wrote:

Herr my guy you funny may God make a way for you to take good care of mom.

Osanju's hometown people hail him

In another story, Osanju, a young man, was featured on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Show Time show and was cheered on by his homeboys who watched from home.

In a video, the excited friends were by the roadside in their numbers as they watched Osanju on TV.

Osanju, who had gone viral on TikTok months ago after he expressed his admiration for McBrown, finally got to meet her for the first time.

