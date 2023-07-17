Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene's lookalike, Steve Quamz, detailed the benefits he receives for resembling the singer

Steve Quamz said women flock and throw themselves at him because they think he is Kuami Eugene

He added that these fans gift him shoes and clothes even after telling them that he was just a clone

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene's lookalike, Steve Quamz, revealed that women gift him items, including their bodies because they believe he is the real Kuami Eugene.

According to Steve Quamz, even when he tells them he is not the singer, they do not believe him.

He added that he has had several relations with only one of these fanatic female fans.

A collage of Steve Quamz and Kuami Eugene Image credit: @stevequamz @kuamieugne

Source: Instagram

Steve Quamz made these revelations on the Delay show when he appeared as a guest with the other 4 Kings Lookalike Association members.

They worry me like the way they worry Kuami Eugene. They come to me because they think I'm Kuami Eugene. Even when I try to let them know I'm not him, they don't understand. They think I'm Kuami Eugene.

I have slept around with them, but let's say just once.

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to Steve Quamz's single release party

Kuami Eugene's lookalike, Steve Quarmz, announced his new single with a post on Instagram.

The upcoming musician tagged Kuami Eugene, Kelvyn Boy, Strongman, Amerado and Lyrical Joe in his invitation.

He wrote, "Please let's all come and support your broda man to lunch my new single #obra this coming Friday 14th July @kuamieugene @kelvynboymusic_ @_lyricaljoe @strongmanburner @amerado_burner."

dkbghana commented:

Big ups.

sa_ndracutie commented:

Big ups. We will support you broo we move.

goodboy.alex__ commented:

Wo yale.

Kumai Eugene's lookalike performs singer's song at ZionFelix's 32nd birthday party

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Kuami Eugene's lookalike's performance at Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix's birthday party.

Steve Quamz, who holds an uncanny resemblance to the singer, discarded caution while performing in from of content creators and entertainment stakeholders.

He risked impersonation issues as he freestyled with Kuami Eugene's Cryptocurrency track.

His mannerism and uncanny resemblance made some people question if Kuami Eugene would be happy about the performance.

