Black Sherif has thrown a subtle jab at Shatta Wale by sharing a photo of the dancehall star in what has been perceived to be fake Calvin Klein boxers

The underwear had 'Calvlein Klein' written on it in a similar font to the authentic thing and many social media users saw it as an imitated copy of the original

Weeks earlier, Shatta Wale criticised Black Sherif's fashion sense during a podcast appearance, stating that he was not a fan of how the artist dressed himself

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has escalated his feud with Shatta Wale by sharing a photo of the dancehall star wearing what appears to be imitation Calvin Klein boxer shorts.

The boxers, labelled 'Calvlein Klein' in a similar font to the original brand, have sparked widespread debate on social media, with many interpreting the post as a deliberate jab.

This latest incident comes weeks after Shatta Wale criticised Black Sherif’s fashion sense during a podcast appearance, saying he was unimpressed by the younger artiste’s style.

In response, Black Sherif posted an image of Shatta Wale wearing what many described as a goofy outfit, which triggered an angry rant from the outspoken musician.

Shatta Wale reacted strongly to the earlier post, threatening to end Black Sherif’s music career. This latest post by Black Sherif has added to the tension, with fans taking sides in the ongoing dispute.

Black Sherif sparks reactions with Shatta jab

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ehuren Isaac said:

"Vawulence 😂The week is gonna be long."

Paul Morgan wrote:

"Calvin + Klein = CalvLien 😂😂😂You wear this fake things and have the guts to say Blacko doesn’t dress well! OFUI!"

Kojo Snypa said:

"Herh blacko knows how to tease o😂😂."

Shatta Wale bonds with Nana Aba

Shatta Wale was in a more charming mood when he met with media personality Nana Aba Anamoah recently.

YEN.com.gh sighted a video of the dancehall star putting his expensive diamond-encrusted chain on her neck.

Nana Aba smiled and complimented Shatta Wale as he put the rocks on her and expressed admiration for her.

