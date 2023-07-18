Viral TikTok star Osanju in a hilarious video begged Michael Blackson to take him out of Ghana

In the video, the young man hilariously tried to speak in an American accent as he addressed the popular US-based comedian

Many Ghanaians found the video humorous and hoped he would get to meet Michael Blackson just like he met Nana Ama McBrown

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Osanju, a well-known TikTok star, captured the attention of many as he comically pleaded with popular US-based comedian Michael Blackson to help him escape from Ghana.

Michael Blackson (Middle) Osanju (Right) Photo Source: mrsanjus

Source: TikTok

He attempted to speak in an American accent which made the video more humorous. The footage gained immense popularity among Ghanaian TikTok users as they reacted to it.

The video showed Osanju's desire to meet Michael Blackson, following his encounter with renowned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown. Drawing inspiration from the previous encounter, Osanju playfully imitated an American accent in the hopes of capturing the comedian's attention. His witty dialogue and comical gestures left viewers in stitches, earning him widespread acclaim on the social media.

Followers of the young man called him smart as they caught on his sneaky attempt to form a connection with Michael Blackson just like he did with McBrown and Samsung.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Osanju gets peeps laughing

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

westmorelandhomed said:

Herh this guy you dey use your mind paaoo like joke like joke Blackson will take it serious and follow up

Mrr Khalifa commented:

Charle the fact sey we tag tag Samsung make dem give you deal/phone no mean sey outsmart us oo , you dey love America pass who ???? Sia

MAHN DEM JJ said:

Na common sense u de use Bhad mahn

Ay Poyoo at Michael Blackson's party

In another story, American-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson welcomed AY Poyoo and his goat to his mansion.

The comedian hosted an all-white party to announce his presence back in the country.

AY Poyoo and his famous goat were among the many celebrities that flooded the lavish party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh