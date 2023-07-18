American-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson welcomed AY Poyoo and his goat to his mansion

The comedian hosted an all-white party to announce his presence back in the country

AY Poyoo and his famous goat were among the celebrities that flooded the party

US-based comic actor and comedian Michael Blackson met AY Poyoo and his goat for the first time at his all-white party inside his lavish mansion.

Earlier in February, the comedian promised to return to Ghana to jumpstart a few projects, including integrating his new signee Gambo.

Gambo returned from his US tour and received a massive welcome as hordes of fans met him at the airport.

A collage of Michael Blackson and AY Poyoo with his goat Image credit: @michaelblackson @AY Poyoo

Source: Instagram

On Michael Blackson's return, one of the things he did was to throw the party of the season for the bigwigs in the Ghanaian entertainment space.

The star-studded all-white party has been trending since a video of AY Poyoo's goat hanging out with the celebs was spotted.

Michael Blackson's hilarious reaction when he picked the animal up has many talking online.

What the video below:

Peeps react to AY Poyoo's goat cruising at Michael Blackson's plush mansion

While some people admired AY Poyoo for staying true to himself and his brand, the goat, others laughed at Michael Blackson's funny reaction when he received the goat into his home.

oluvisual__ commented:

Wait, the goat was actually following him.

buenortey1 commented:

you got to be kidding me.

ysf_kols commented:

This one still carry village people go oversea .

warskee commented:

Michael, I thought the goat was the guys pet? But you saying it’s dinner ‍♂️.

