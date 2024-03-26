Yaw Dabo, in a video, flew business class and flaunted the plush flight that he flew in, mesmerising most of his fans

The plane the actor flew in had an impressive interior with a large monitor in front of the seats and a lot of buttons at the side of the seats

Yaw Dabo shared the video on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians were impressed by how far the actor had come

Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo was seen flying business class, showing off the luxurious flight he was on. The actor shared his flight experience on his TikTok page, leaving many of his followers impressed.

The video showed the impressive interior of the plane. The seats were equipped with a large monitor, providing a source of entertainment for passengers. The side of the seats was littered with an array of buttons, presumably for controlling various aspects of the seat and the in-flight entertainment system.

Yaw Dabo, who seemed to be enjoying his time, had a broad smile on his face as he sat comfortably in his seat.

The video got a lot of attention, with many Ghanaians expressing their admiration in the comments section. They were impressed not just by the luxury of the flight but also by how far Dabo had come in his career. Many were motivated by the fact that Dabo had no formal education but managed to achieve a lot in his life.

Ghanaians impressed by Yaw Dabo's lifestyle

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AMG DESMOND TUTU AIDOO said:

I hope the cabin Crew will not come and ask you that Where's your parents? just kidding tho

user2911718216663 commented:

the race is not to the swift. no degree, no phd but see the favour of God.woow enjoy little man

AburokyireabaGhana reacted:

May God always bless you. Safe flight ✈️dear

Yaw Dabo eats on flight

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video, travelled in style as he happily ate some delicious-looking meal served to him on his flight.

In the video, the actor could be seen busily getting a taste of each of the assortment of dishes that was placed before him.

He shared the video of himself eating on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, fans of the actor were happy to see him living well.

