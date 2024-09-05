Curvy model Sheena Gakpe got many people talking when she shared a video of her flaunting her fine curves

In the video, she joyfully twirled in front of two men seated in front of their bungalow, and she hinted in the caption that she was recording content her fans would love

The video got many people wondering why she would spin in front of the men while others talked about her fine curves

Curvy Ghanaian model and accountant Sheena Gakpe caused a frenzy on social media when she flaunted her fine curves in front of two men in a video.

Sheena Gakpe flaunts curves

Sheena Gakpe shared a video on her Instagram page, announcing in the caption that she was working on content that her fans would love.

In the video, she looked sporty in a fitted pair of green leggings and a long-sleeved top that hugged her voluptuous figure.

She completed her look by wearing white sneakers and a green cap, which matched the green theme of her sporty look.

In the caption, the curvy model pleaded with her fans to spin with her, an action she did in the video in front of two men seated on benches in front of their bungalows.

"Spin with me 😵‍💫Cooking something spicy for you all 😋 (BTS)."

Reactions to Sheena Gakpe's video

Many of Sheena Gakpe's Instagram followers commented to ask her why she flaunted her fine curves in front of the two men seated in front of their bungalows.

Others also expressed excitement about the content she was recording at the venue as they asked her for details.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

bigronyadig said:

Why would she do those Afro men like that? It's unfair 😢😍

katlegoj.taylor said:

""them brothers starving 😅""

wallacekdan said:

"But who dey eat if I may ask ...some men dey really enjoy for this 3rd planet oo❤️

2fameigwe said:

"This is the evidence of what you're doing to those men there😂😂"

chizz_bee said:

"Just say turn Nyash with me 😢😂"

che_veron said:

"GOD! You're so HOT 🔥🥵"

fatolablog said:

"We can't wait 🔥🔥"

