African-American film star and billionaire, Tyler Perry, is building a new home for a Black woman battling to keep her historical property

Josephine Wright, 93, is fighting developers complaining that her back porch infringes on their land

Amid the tussle, her quest to own a new house will soon become a reality, thanks to the movie personality

African-American billionaire and actor Tyler Perry has begun the process of building a new house for 93-year-old Hilton Head Island resident Josephine Wright.

It follows disputes over her legacy in what developers believe is their land, which has garnered national attention.

Tyler Perry to build house for 93-year-old Black woman fighting to keep her historical property. Photo credit: live5news/tylerperry.

Source: UGC

Developers claim that her back porch infringes on their land. Wright says her life has been far from normal since the legal struggle began.

"They already took nearby property and the one across the street," says Wright, per Live5news.

Despite the legal tussle, she is, nonetheless, appreciative of the help she has gotten.

"I am overwhelmed with all of that, and I never dreamed of any of this," Wright said.

The octogenarian went viral after her first TV interview, thanks to Tyler Perry, gaining traction and support from people worldwide.

"He asked if there was anything we needed, and I said, 'You know, I would love a five-bedroom house.' And he said, 'Done,'" Wright said.

That promise is set to become a reality as the new home's layout will soon be completed.

Source: YEN.com.gh