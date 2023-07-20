Ghanaian influencer AMG Deuces melted the hearts of many by announcing the birth of his second child

Sharing pictures slaying in different outfits, they noted that they had a bouncy baby boy added to their family of three to make it four

Lots of congratulatory messages continue to flow in for the couple

Ghanaian influencer David Boahen, popularly known as AMG Deuces, has welcomed his second child with his wife Angelica Boahen.

The news was announced on July 20, 2023, on their various social media handles.

Ghanaian Influencer AMG Deuces and family. Image Credit: @annie_bitsy_ @amgdeuces_ironboy

Source: Instagram

AMG Deuces and wife welcome second child

Sharing a set of photos clad in blue, Mrs Boahen asked her followers to guess the gender of her newborn child.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Based on the blue colour theme of the photo shoot, she delivered a bouncy baby boy, making their family a family of four.

Flooding social media with adorable maternity pictures, AMG Deuces and his wife and their daughter were spotted rocking all-white outfits.

In another set of pictures, Mr and Mrs Boahen stepped out in style. She slayed in blue torn jeans designed with pearls, a tube and a pink jacket.

Keeping a more formal look, he wore blue jeans, a long-sleeved white shirt and a tie.

Below are photos of AMG Deuces and his wife slaying in outfits.

Below are more lovely photos from the maternity photoshoot of AMG Deuces' wife, Mrs Angelica Boahen.

Ghanaians congratulate AMG Deuces and his wife on the birth of their second child

Fella Makafui, Asantewaa, Wesley Kesse, and many others took to the comment section of the post to congratulate them.

fellamakafui said:

Congratulations bro

_asantewaaaa_ commented:

Congratulations hun❤️

iamyaababy said:

Congratulations!!!!

wesleykessegh remarked:

Congratulations bro ❤️

nanaamaelikplim said:

This woman's child bearing is soo amazing....a gurl then a boy....chai...God bless uuuuu

gambo_ii said:

Congrats ma gee I Dey bring am football make he start training soo we take am go Barcelona sign deal time nuh dey

Efia Odo and Ras Nene flaunt amorous relationship in photos

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ras Nene and Efia Odo flaunted their amorous relationship in photos.

Many gushed over their bond in the pictures and hinted they were perfect for each other.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh