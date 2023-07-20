Efia Odo was seen in a cosy moment with Ras Nene during a cake-cutting session

They were joined by Sefa, Kodak and Bella and two other friends who were spotted in the photos

Many people talked about how Efia Odo and Ras Nene were made for each other as they anticipated their upcoming skit

Ghanaian YouTuber Ras Nene and socialite Efia Odo were spotted getting cosy while cutting a cake.

Other photos of them wrapped in each other's arms have surfaced on the internet.

Efia Odo, Ras Nene and Eifa Odo cut a cake in photos. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene @newkumasi_com

Ras Nene and Efia get cosy in photos

In the cake-cutting photos, Efia Odo and Ras Nene were joined by Ghanaian singer Sefa, who looked radiant in a black-and-white striped outfit.

They were also joined by reality star couple Kodak and Bella and two other friends, who all beamed with smiles in the adorable moment.

In another photo, Ras Nene was seen holding onto Efia Odo's waist while looking away.

Ras Nene wore pink gym clothes, while Efia Odo wore a green crochet bralette and skirt of the same yarn colour.

Below are the photos of Ras Nene, Efia Odo and Sefa cutting a cake.

Ghanaians react to Ras Nene and Efia Odo's relationship

People gushed over Ras Nene and Efia Odo's relationship such that they hinted that they were made for each other.

Others shared how the pictures made them laugh as they talked about his facial expression in the second slide where he held her waist.

Below are some of the reactions from their viral photos:

big.kill_ said:

Likee lets all be serious in this country okay?

_richmajesty_ remarked:

Second slid de3 woy3 Commando ampa ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

obremponbotwe_ said:

Nothing Aka no go show us

flexysly99 stated:

Asem b3n koraaa ni

i_am_leticia commented:

Likee b3yaa na ay3 ta ta ta

Efia Odo and Ras Nene argue in the video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ras Nene and Efia Odo were seen in an altercation in a scene from an upcoming skit.

Many people shared hilarious moments in the video in the comments, as they talked about Ras Nene's poor English.

