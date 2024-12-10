Island, in an adorable video, defeated her mother, Fella Makafui, in a dance battle as they prepared for Christmas festivities

The little girl went toe to toe with her mother as they playfully contested in the dance challenge to see who would come out top

Social media users who were the jurors ruled that Island had defeated her mother, and they made this known in the comments section of the Instagram footage

Island, the daughter of actress Fella Makafui, has won the hearts of social media users after defeating her mother in a dance battle.

Island dances with her mother, Fella Makafui, in a video. Photo source: fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

The video shared on Fella’s Instagram page showed the duo preparing for Christmas festivities while competing in a playful dance challenge.

In the footage, Fella Makafui and Island wore matching Christmas-themed outfits, with a beautiful and well-decorated Christmas tree in the background. In the caption of the Instagram post, she wrote:

"We’re decorating our home, but first, Island and I had to goof around a little. Who do you think won this competition?"

Island Frimpong matched her mother step for step in the fun competition, earning praise for her effort. Social media users, who acted as judges, overwhelmingly ruled in favour of the little girl. Many followers of the actress took to the comments section to applaud her and dropped heartwarming comments.

Island and Fella Makafui's dance spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

akosualipsyyayra said:

"Sis I want to send Island to Afronita so that we’ll have this challenge again."

biggest__salma25 commented:

"Why are you copying Island 😂."

the.lordisintown said:

"Island is so charming and adorable. She’s your strength and reason to smile every day."

desire95 wrote:

"Deep down your heart you know Island won😂."

nana_kwabena_eshun said:

"Even Afrokidz star group can’t compete Island oo . She won so mummy Fella go n sit down."

Island begs to accompany Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui and her daughter have a great relationship, but in an earlier video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Island was not too pleased with her mother.

The young girl noticed that her mother was stepping out and wanted to go with her, but Fella was not in agreement.

Island was close to tears as she pleaded with her mother to take her along.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

