The creator of of Inna Real Life page on Facebook has tied the knot today, September 11, 2021

The wedding ceremony is currently at the final stage as the social media influencer hosts his guests

David Deuces is well-known on social media and is also noted for flaunting his wealth online

AMG David Deuces, the creator and CEO of Inna Real Life page on some social media pages has tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony.

In video from the nuptial sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young social media influencer was seen seated in what looked like a plush reception area as he waited for the arrival of his bride.

David Deuces got married to his longtime girlfriend in the plush ceremony which was attended by many family members, friends and well-wishers.

The traditional marriage ceremony took place on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in a garden-themed event.

Today, September 11, is for the white wedding and David Deuces is showing that he is really the 'big boy' that he portrays to be.

In one of the videos from the wedding currently making rounds online, David Deuces was seen being ushered to take a seat in a fresh Rolls Royce car.

It appears the young CEO sat in the luxury car and was chauffeured to venue where the wedding reception was being held.

David Deuces is part of the AMG Business group and has managed to garner a huge following with his Facebook page known as Inna Real Life.

