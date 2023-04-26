Ghanaian male influencer Wesley Kesse knows how to trend on TikTok with his elegant fashion sense

The entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Kessecooks is known for his love for stylish, tailor-made suits

Welsey Kesse has built a solid brand for himself with lots of ambassadorial deals to his credit, including those from cosmetic and beverage companies

Ghanaian TikTok star and entrepreneur Wesley Kesse has taken the fashion industry by surprise.

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse showing his fashion sense in various outfits. Photo credit: @wesleykessegh

Source: Instagram

He is consistently among the best-dressed male celebrities at any star-studded event. Kojo Asante Kesse, popularly called Wesley Kesse, is currently rocking a short dyed white hairstyle after ruling social media with his dreadlocks.

Wesley Kesse looks classy in a sleeveless suit

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse celebrated his 30th birthday in grand style. To complete his look, he wore a stylish matching suit and white designer boots. TikTokers including Asantewaa and Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei, attended the event.

Wesley Kesse poses with a Christian Dior tote bag

The fashionista rocked a three-quarter sleeve mesh top, blue denim jeans and white sneakers. Wesley Kesse looked dapper in his coloured hairstyle while on vacation in Ethiopia.

Wesley Kesse rocks a floral suit

Fashion influencer Wesley Kesse donned a custom-made floral jacket and matching trousers. The famous content creator looked elegant and styled his look with black sunglasses and designer shoes.

Welsey Kesse looks fabulous in a long-sleeve shirt

Ghanaian TikTok stars Wesley Kesse, Erkuah official and Emma Ifeanyi looked stunning as they posed together after an entertaining conversation with Berla Mundi on the Day Show.

Wesley Kesse looked classy but simple in a long-sleeve shirt, suede trousers and sneakers. Erkuah Offical looked regal in an off-shoulder African print dress and matching headscarf while Emmanuel looked fantastic in a colourful shirt and red trousers.

Wesley Kesse looks dapper in an all-white outfit

The rising celebrity looked ethereal in a white long-sleeve shirt and matching white trousers. He sported his signature coloured hairstyle.

