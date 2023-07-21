Ghanaian singer Patapaa addressed a rumour that he was running a side gig in a washing bay during his visit to the United States

Patapaa said denied the story and asked anyone with proof to send it in to combat his stance

He further went on to say that even if he did, it wouldn't be bad because a car washer in America was better than a big artiste in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian singer Patapaa shared an observation he made in the United States during his visit and concluded that car washers in America outearned prominent artistes in Ghana.

Patapaa added that Ghanaian artistes become disrespectful when they feel they have made it.

According to him, in America, someone who washes other people's cars for a living earns more respect and recognition than an artiste in this country.

A photo of Patapaa Image credit: @patapaa_amisty @hitzfm

Source: Instagram

Patapaa further detailed how veteran Ghanaian artistes in the US responded when they were reminded about their past occupations.

If you are an artiste here, A big artiste with all the clout and name. A car washer in America has more money and opportunities than you. If you are in America, the UK, Germany and you wash cars. You are very expensive, more than an artiste in Ghana.

Watch the video:

Peeps react to Patapaa's assertions that a car washer in America is better than an artiste in Ghana.

The comment section was torn into two as some supported Patapaa while others disagreed with his submissions. Some said the singer made those claims because he wasn't making money from his music.

sumaiyatualhassan commented:

He should say him oooo coz others are making big money

am_the_ceo commented:

He is. How many popular or biggest artistes, as he claims, in Ghana, make less than $4k? Unless you are an underground artist or a newbie.

kobe1079 commented:

But he isn't lying or

Zionfelix rubbished Patapaa's claims that he was the cause of his marital problem

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Zionefelix's reply to Patapaa after the latter had accused him of trying to tear his marriage apart.

According to the Ghanaian blogger, he was innocent of all charges that Patapaa levelled against him after photos of Zionfelix and Liha Miller went viral.

He added that he just met Patapaa's wife, Liha Miller, in Germany and decided to get an interview out of her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh