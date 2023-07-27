Abedi Pele Hugs Dede Ayew's 1st Son Liam As They Watch The Black Stars Captain In All-Stars Game
- Abedi Pele recently watched his son, Dede Ayew, play in n all-stars game at the Nania Park in Accra
- The football legend witnessed the game with one of his grandsons, Liam Ayew, who is the son of Dede
- A video of Abedi having a family moment with his son and grandson after the game has excited fans
Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele has had a proud family moment as he spent time with his son, Andre 'Dede' Ayew, and one of his grandsons.
Abedi Pele was at Nania Park at the University of Ghana to witness an all-star game featuring his son.
Arriving at the match venue, the legendary football star also met his grandson, Liam Ayew, who is the first son of Dede Ayew.
In a video sighted on YouTube, the former Black Stars and Olympique Marseille captain was dressed in a black-coloured Balmain T-shirt.
Abedi Pele hugs Dede Ayew's son
He exchanged greetings with Anthony Baffoe and some of the people he met. When it got to the turn of Liam, Abedi gave the boy a big hug before sitting beside him.
After the game, Dede Ayew came to sit with his father. Some of the fans around went to them to take pictures.
A proud grandfather, Abedi pulled Liam closer to himself and wrapped the boy's arms around his neck.
Video of Abedi Pele and Dede Ayew's son excites Ghanaian
The video of Abedi Pele, Dede Ayew, and Liam has got many online users to fall in love with the family.
@tampsonsinnovations7740 said
The most blessed family in football history
@ElijahNanaAsante said:
Indeed, the Ayew family are blessed
@georgeagyekum3475 said:
I ❤ this family
@ibnuseena5253 said:
Great family
Photos Drop As Dede Ayew's 1st Daughter Inaya Ayew Graduates From School
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dede Ayew's first daughter Inaya Ayew had graduated from her IB Primary Years Programme.
Inaya's mother, Yvonne Ayew, shared beautiful photos on Instagram to celebrate her daughter's graduation.
The photos from Inaya's graduation got many, including her aunt Imani, congratulating and celebrating her.
